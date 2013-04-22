TORONTO, April 22 Canadian police have charged
two residents with an al Qaeda-linked plot to "carry out a
terrorist attack" against a passenger train.
The Royal Canadian Mountain Police on Monday named the two
accused as Chiheb Esseghaier and Raed Jaser, from the Montreal
and Toronto areas respectively
"While the RCMP believed that these individuals had the
capacity and intent to carry out these criminal acts, there was
no imminent threat to the general public, rail employees, train
passengers or infrastructure," the police said in a statement.
(Reporting by Janet Guttsman; editing by Christopher Wilson)