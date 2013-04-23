By Allison Martell and Randall Palmer
| TORONTO/MONTREAL, April 23
TORONTO/MONTREAL, April 23 Two men charged in
Canada with plotting an attack on a passenger train will appear
in court for bail hearings on Tuesday, while questions swirl
about their background and reported links to al Qaeda elements
in Iran.
Chiheb Esseghaier, 30, of Montreal and Raed Jaser, 35, were
arrested and charged by Canadian police on Monday, sparking
worries of a Canadian terror attack just one week after the
Boston Marathon bombings killed three people and injured more
than 200.
Neither suspect is a Canadian citizen but police did not
reveal their nationalities. They said they had been
investigating the two since last fall after a tip from the
Muslim community in Toronto.
Little is known about Jaser but a spokeswoman for the
Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique near Montreal
confirmed to Reuters that Esseghaier, said to be Tunisian, was a
doctoral student at the research institute.
Canadian authorities have linked the two to al Qaeda
factions in Iran, to the surprise of some security experts.
But police also said there was no indication that the attack
plans, which police described as the first known al Qaeda-
backed plot on Canadian soil, were state-sponsored.
Iran had some senior al Qaeda figures under a form of house
arrest in the years following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, but
there has been little to no evidence to date of joint attempts
to execute violence against the West.
However, a U.S. government source said Iran is home to a
little-known network of alleged al Qaeda fixers and
"facilitators" based in the city of Zahedan, very close to
Iran's borders with both Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Reporters and onlookers were lined up Tuesday outside a
courtroom in Toronto's Old City Hall, where a bail hearing for
Jaser is scheduled.
A hearing for Esseghaier is set for later in the day in
Montreal.
U.S. officials said the attack would have targeted a rail
line between New York and Toronto, a route that travels along
the Hudson Valley into New York wine country and enters Canada
near Niagara Falls.
Canadian police said only that the plot involved a passenger
train route in the Toronto area.