UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
WASHINGTON, April 22 Authorities have thwarted a plot in Canada to attack a railroad that carries a daily Amtrak passenger train between Toronto and New York City, U.S. law enforcement and national security sources said on Monday.
The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation earlier reported that
Canadian police and intelligence agencies will announce multiple arrests on Monday afternoon after an operation to thwart a "major terrorist attack."
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement they would provide details about a "national security criminal investigation" at a news conference at 3:30 p.m. ET (1930 GMT). (Reporting by Mark Hosenball, Editing by Alistair Bell and Christopher Wilson)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders