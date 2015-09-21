BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Poloz says welcomes dusting off of NAFTA
* Bank of Canada Governor says in era where will probably be some changes to trade architecture, welcomes "dusting off" of NAFTA
TORONTO, Sept 21 The Bank of Canada said on Monday its tender of C$2.5 billion ($1.9 billion) of 17-day treasury bills yielded an average 0.5 percent.
For more details, please see: here ($1 = 1.3232 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
* Bank of Canada Governor says in era where will probably be some changes to trade architecture, welcomes "dusting off" of NAFTA
* Gordhan case against Guptas starts (Adds analysts, details, background)