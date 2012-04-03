* Watchdog's review examined 88 firms, 245 audits
* "Big Four" firms deficient 20-26 pct of the time
* Performance of smaller firms found to be even worse
* Same problems cropping up year after year - report
* Annual report follows OSC critique of auditors
By Jennifer Kwan
TORONTO, April 3 Canadian auditing firms need to
improve the quality of their work to assure they are fulfilling
their responsibility to protect investors against corporate
fraud and sloppy accounting, according to a watchdog's report
released on Tuesday.
The Canadian Public Accountability Board's annual review,
which examined 245 audits conducted by 88 firms, found the same
weaknesses cropping up year and year without much improvement.
It follows at least two other reports this year that identified
weaknesses in Canadian auditing.
The board "believes the results of this review should be a
wake-up call for Canada's auditing profession," it said in the
report.
After the review, the board said it sought disciplinary
action against seven of the firms, while additional firms also
were given plans to improve their performances.
Audit firms are "identifying the risks, but they're not
following through on the execution," Brian Hunt, the board's
chief executive, said in an interview.
A review of files by "Big Four" firms - Deloitte & Touche,
Ernst & Young, KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers - found 20 to 26
percent of the cases fell short of Generally Accepted Auditing
Standards. Among smaller firms, deficiencies were even more
common.
Despite the weaknesses, Hunt said investors could still have
confidence in the integrity of public company financial
statements audited in Canada.
"Our inspections did not lead to many restatements, and
firms are progressing on their remedial action plans," he said.
SIMPLE CHECKS
The board found weaknesses in basic auditing procedures, such
as a failure by firms to run simple checks on a company's
financial processes. In analytical procedures, firms sometimes
didn't assure the accuracy of underlying data. There was a
shortage of auditing professionals in the offices of some firms,
it said.
The report also found a general lack of supervision within
the firms and a failure to have completed work reviewed by
peers. There was inadequate professional skepticism by the teams
conducting the audits to guard against fraud, it said.
The report follows the board's February report on auditing
of Canadian public companies with primary operations in China.
It said auditors often fail to identify and assess the risks of
material misstatement in financial disclosures. It said auditors
often lack a sufficient understanding of the companies and the
culture.
In March the Ontario Securities Commission, Canada's most
powerful securities regulator, issued a report on its review of
Canadian stock listings by companies with most of their
operations in China and other emerging markets.
That report found weak links at every stage of the listing
process, including the role played by auditors.
The OSC initiated the review last year after Sino-Forest
, a China-focused forestry company, was accused of
exaggerating its assets.
Sino, which filed for creditor protection last week, is the
most prominent of a dozen companies with Chinese operations
whose accounting or disclosure practices came under fire last
year. The spate of allegations shook investor confidence in the
oversight of Canadian regulators.
(Reporting By Jennifer Kwan)