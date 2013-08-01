WRAPUP 2-S.Korean court throws president out of office, 2 dead in protest
* Ouster comes amid rising tensions with China and N.Korea (Updates with comment from acting president)
TORONTO Aug 1 Chrysler's Canadian arm on Thursday reported record sales for July, up 8.5 percent from a year earlier, helped in part by a jump in passenger car sales.
It sold a total of 26,209 vehicles, compared with 24,162 in July 2012, and extended its streak of year-over-year gains to 44 consecutive months.
Car sales rose 19.9 percent to 4,114 vehicles in July, while truck sales climbed 6.6 percent to 22,095.
Chrysler's Canadian vehicle sales are up 7.1 percent so far this year.
In the United States, Detroit's Big Three - Chrysler, General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co - all reported disappointing U.S. sales for July, hurt by low inventory of some popular car models.
(Adds company news item, updates futures) March 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 22.3 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open. * BT GROUP: Britain's biggest telecoms group BT has reached an agreement with the regulator to finally resolve a two-year row over how the national broadband network is run, agreeing to a legal separation of the business.
MELBOURNE, March 10 Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk on Friday offered to save Australia's most renewable-energy dependent state from blackouts by installing 100 megawatt hours worth of battery storage within 100 days of signing a contract.