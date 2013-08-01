TORONTO Aug 1 Chrysler's Canadian arm on Thursday reported record sales for July, up 8.5 percent from a year earlier, helped in part by a jump in passenger car sales.

It sold a total of 26,209 vehicles, compared with 24,162 in July 2012, and extended its streak of year-over-year gains to 44 consecutive months.

Car sales rose 19.9 percent to 4,114 vehicles in July, while truck sales climbed 6.6 percent to 22,095.

Chrysler's Canadian vehicle sales are up 7.1 percent so far this year.

In the United States, Detroit's Big Three - Chrysler, General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co - all reported disappointing U.S. sales for July, hurt by low inventory of some popular car models.