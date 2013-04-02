UPDATE 3-Canada's banks, insurers set up small business fund
* Pension funds could also invest -CIBC CEO (Adds comment from RBC CEO, business group)
TORONTO, April 2 Ford Motor Co's Canadian vehicle sales rose 1.6 percent in March from a year earlier, the company said on Tuesday, as stronger demand for trucks more than offset a drop in new car sales.
Ford said it ranked as Canada's top-seller for the month, knocking Chrysler Canada from the lead, as total vehicle sales rose to 25,092 from 24,690 in the same period last year.
Truck sales were 2.8 percent higher at 19,046 vehicles, while car sales declined 1.8 percent to 6,046 vehicles.
In the U.S. market, Ford and Chrysler, an affiliate of Italian automaker Fiat SpA, reported slightly better-than-expected March sales, lifted by demand for sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks. In contrast, General Motors Co sales fell short of estimates..
* Pension funds could also invest -CIBC CEO (Adds comment from RBC CEO, business group)
March 9 Invesco PowerShares, a unit of investment manager Invesco Ltd, named Nima Pouyan to head its business in Switzerland and Ashkan Daghestani as its business development director in the UK.
NEW YORK, March 9 Facing a Justice Department suit claiming it misrepresented the quality of loans underlying tens of billions of dollars of mortgage-backed securities sold between 2005 and 2007, Barclays claimed this week that the government’s suit is based on an overly expansive interpretation of a 1989 law intended to protect U.S. banks from self-dealing insiders.