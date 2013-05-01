May 1 Canadian sales rose for the three Detroit
automakers, led by strong sales for pickup trucks.
Ford Motor Co was the top-seller in Canada in April,
when sales rose 15.5 percent to 27,907 vehicles.
Chrysler Group LLC was second, at 25,745 vehicles, up 5
percent, barely edging out General Motors Co at 25,071
vehicles, up 19 percent.
Ford, Chrysler and GM are the top three automakers in Canada
by sales.
Ford reported gains of 53 percent for its F-150 pickup
truck, and a rise of 38 percent for the F-Series lineup of
pickups.
Chrysler, majority owned by Italy's Fiat, said
sales of its Ram pickup trucks were nearly a third of its
overall sales at 8,020, up 31 percent.
For General Motors, large pickup trucks gained 15 percent,
and acconted for more than a third of the company's Canadian
sales.
The trend in Canada for strong pickup truck sales matched
that of the U.S. market for April. In the U.S. market, boosted
by strong pickup truck and sport-utility sales, the three
Detroit automakers each showed sales gains in April.