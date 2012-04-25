* 96 pct of Canadian-made parts go to U.S. or Canada
TORONTO, April 25 Despite a recent rebound in
the auto industry, Canada's auto parts manufacturers have fallen
from the ranks of global top 10 exporters because they failed to
diversify their markets, an economist said on Wednesday.
Canada's auto parts sector is losing global market share
because it has not found a way to tap into the rapid growth in
low-cost geographies, Scotiabank economist Carlos Gomes said in
a report.
"The inability to make inroads in the fast-growing markets
of Asia and Latin America is undermining Canada's position as a
major auto parts producer," Gomes said.
Until 2007, Canada was the world's sixth-largest auto parts
exporter, but was overtaken by Spain, Korea and China during the
economic downturn, the report said. Last year, Canada lost its
top 10 exporter spot to the Czech Republic.
The United States takes 57 percent of all parts shipped from
Canadian plants, but the U.S. share of global vehicle assemblies
has slipped to 10 percent from about 25 percent in the
mid-1990s, the report said.
Another 39 percent of Canadian parts remain in Canada to
supply local vehicle assembly plants, the report said. Canada
and the U.S. now represent about 13 percent of global vehicle
production, down from 30 percent in the late 1990s.
Canadian auto parts shipments, employment and profitability
are bouncing back on stronger vehicle production across North
America, a trend expected to buoy volumes for several years,
Gomes noted.
However, the sector still does not have a strategy to
benefit from rapid growth outside mature auto markets in North
America and Europe, the report said.
In the opening months of 2012, Canadian auto parts shipments
posted a double-digit gain, lifting volumes to an annualized
pace of C$20 billion, the highest level since 2008 before the
global economic downturn, Gomes said.
Canadian exports outside the U.S. declined to 4 percent of
output last year from 5.4 percent in 2007. Only 1 percent of
Canadian-made parts are shipped to high-growth emerging markets
of Asia and Latin America.
"We estimate that each vehicle produced outside of North
America and Europe contains less than C$40 of auto parts
supplied by Canadian producers, either from their North America
operations or from Canadian-owned plans operating in these
countries," Gomes said.
"This compares with roughly C$1,500 of Canadian-made parts
in each vehicle assembled in North America."
Canadian parts producers are also slow to diversify
shipments to the U.S., the report by Gomes said. Nearly 65
percent of exports go primarily to the states of Michigan and
Ohio even though their share of overall U.S. vehicle assemblies
has fallen to 35 percent from more than 40 percent in the late
1990s, the report said.
