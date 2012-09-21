* Analyst says Chrysler has no choice but to accept pattern
* If no agreement soon, Chrysler could face a strike
* CAW, GM reached agreement overnight
* Chrysler has taken hardest line against Canada labor costs
By Nicole Mordant
Sept 21 Chrysler LLC was under pressure
on Friday to reach a quick contract deal with the Canadian Auto
Workers or face a strike after the union reached a tentative
agreement overnight with General Motors Co, leaving
Chrysler the only Detroit Three automaker without a labor
contract in Canada.
Both Fiat SpA's Chrysler and the CAW said talks were
continuing after the union reached a four-year deal with GM
after hours of grueling negotiations. It signed a deal with Ford
Motor Co on Monday that will be put up for a membership
ratification vote this weekend.
The CAW "may be willing to give Chrysler 24 hours to move
towards pretty much the exact same deal" as it reached with GM
and Ford, said Tony Faria, a University of Windsor professor and
auto industry expert.
"If they haven't gotten it in 24 hours, I am guessing they
will give Chrysler their 24 hour warning that they are going to
pull labor," Faria said.
Of the three automakers, Chrysler and its chief executive,
Sergio Marchionne, have taken the hardest line on labor costs in
Canada, insisting that they must come down to match those of the
United Auto Workers in the United States.
The Detroit Three say Canada is the most expensive place in
the world to assemble vehicles. Marchionne has threatened to
move production out of Canada if labor costs don't come down.
Faria said Chrysler will ultimately have to accept the
"pattern" agreement established at Ford and agreed to by GM or
face a costly strike that would halt the production of some of
the automaker's key products.
Chrysler's Windsor, Ontario, plant, is the sole source of
its minivans in North America, and its Brampton, Ontario, plant,
assembles the company's popular Charger and Challenger sedans.
"They can't afford a shutdown of those products. If Sergio
Marchionne were to push Chrysler into a strike in Canada all
that would happen is that he would lose whatever number of days
of production and ultimately end up agreeing to the same deal
anyhow," Faria said.
"It is up to him from there what he is going to do, if he
is going to follow through on looking at possibly moving some
activities out of Canada into the U.S. or Mexico. But he is
going to have to make the decision as he is definitely going to
have this contract."
Pattern bargaining is a longstanding strategy of the CAW
meant to ensure that no company has a labor cost advantage over
the others. The CAW represents about 20,000 workers at the
Detroit Three.
On Thursday night, the CAW and GM agreed on a deal that adds
a third shift and 900 jobs to the "flex" line at its Oshawa,
Ontario, assembly plant and creates 100 positions at its St.
Catharines, Ontario, engine and transmission plant.
As at Ford, the agreement includes a wage freeze for
existing workers for the first three years of the contract.
Workers will get a cost-of-living adjustment in the fourth year,
and a series of lump-sum bonuses. New hires will start at a
lower hourly rate than under the previous contract and take
longer to reach the top level of the pay scale.