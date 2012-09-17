Sept 17
* CAW President says has got a tentative agreement settled with
Ford in
Canada
* CAW President says tentative agreement meets the objectives
of both the co
and union members
* CAW president says it is important that General Motors and
chrysler agree to
patterned agreement
* CAW president says new tentative agreement with Ford is a
four year agreement
* CAW president says Ford will create about 600 new positions
in Canada over
life of new deal
* CAW president says no base wage increases during the life of
the agreement
with Ford
* CAW president says currency headwinds part of the reason for
no base wage
increases
* CAW president says were not able to achieve cost of living
improvements for
retirees either
* CAW president says no change in pension plan for its active
members; no
changes in eligibility to pension plan
* CAW president says wage progression is now built-in over a 10
year period
* CAW president says hybrid pension plan that was settled with
Air Canada will
be incorporated into new contract with automakers
* CAW president says "we need two-way trade, we need reciprocal
trade"
* CAW president says comes out of Ford bargaining tired, but
maintains belief
that caw has been able to preserve principles of the union