* Factory supplies seats for Chrysler minivans * Contract was due to expire on Sunday * Contract can be extended for up to a year Nov 9 The Canadian Auto Workers union said on Friday it has agreed to extend a labor contract deadline at a car-seat factory in Canada, averting a possible strike from Sunday that could have shut down Chrysler LLC's North American minivan plant. An official at the CAW said the union had agreed to a "rolling 30-day extension" to the contract at Integram Seating, which supplies seats for Chrysler's minivans. The deadline can be rolled forward for up to a year. Last month, unionized Integram workers voted 98.5 percent in favor of going on strike if a new labor agreement was not reached by Nov. 11. Integram, located in Windsor, southern Ontario, is a unit of Canadian auto parts maker Magna International. Chrysler's Windsor, Ontario, plant, is its only minivan plant in North America. Chrysler has been controlled since 2009 by Italy's Fiat SpA .