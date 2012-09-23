BRIEF-Kraft Heinz Q4 sales $6.9 billion
* Kraft Heinz reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Sept 23 Unionized workers at Ford Motor Co's Canadian operations have voted in favor of a four-year labor agreement with the company, the Canadian Auto Workers union said on Sunday.
Some 82 percent of the Ford workers who voted backed the deal, the CAW said in a statement.
The ratification of the agreement, which was reached between Ford and the CAW last Monday hours before a strike deadline, was widely expected.
* Williams Companies Inc - intent to increase its regular quarterly dividend to $0.30 per share effective with quarterly dividend to be paid in march 2017
* Life Storage, Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results