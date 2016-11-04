By Susan Taylor and Allison Lampert
| TORONTO/MONTREAL
TORONTO/MONTREAL Nov 4 Ford Motor Co will
invest some C$600 million ($447 million) in its two Windsor,
Ontario, engine plants to update existing V8 production and add
assembly of a new fuel-efficient motor for large pickup trucks,
two sources familiar with the matter said.
The investment is part of a tentative labor agreement with
Ford's 7,000 Canadian auto workers, who vote on Saturday and
Sunday on the four-year contract. The union, Unifor, has said
Ford will spend approximately C$700 million under the deal.
Hefty spending on engine production was seen as vital
because the large V8 and V10 motors now built at Ford's Windsor
Engine plant were expected to end production in four years.
"There was nothing planned for Windsor after 2020," said Joe
McCabe, AutoForecast Solutions Chief Executive. "They need it
(the new engine) to survive."
Ford of Canada spokeswoman Kerri Stoakley and Unifor
spokeswoman Denise Hammond said they would not comment before
members have reviewed and voted on the deal.
A portion of the C$600 million will be used to update
existing 5.0-liter V8 engine production at the Essex Engine
plant, according to the two sources, who declined to be
identified because the plan is not yet public. The updated
engine is expected to be a 4.8-liter V8 for the F-150 pickup
truck.
The remainder of the C$600 million will go toward production
of a new fuel-efficient large engine, not yet named by Ford, for
such "super-duty trucks" as the F-250, one of the sources said.
Unifor said that Essex would get a major new engine program,
when it announced the deal, and Windsor would continue producing
6.8-liter engines through the new contract period.
In addition to engine investment, Ford will spend C$100
million for a "refresh," or updated version, of the Ford Edge
SUV and Lincoln MKX and MKT models assembled in Oakville, the
two sources said.
Under the agreement, Ford agreed that Oakville will be the
only North American supplier of those vehicles, said a third
source, who asked not to be named. Unifor said Tuesday that Ford
also designated Oakville as a primary supplier of those models
for international export.
That puts Oakville in a good position to win
next-generation production of those models, representing an
investment of about C$1 billion, the source said.
Ford is the last of three automakers to negotiate with
Unifor after deals with General Motors and Fiat Chrysler
.
($1 = 1.34 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Susan Taylor and Allison Lampert; Editing by
Jonathan Oatis)