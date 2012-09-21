BRIEF-Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc proposes public offering of common stock
Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc proposes public offering of common stock
TORONTO, Sept 20 The Canadian Auto Workers (CAW) union has reached a tentative deal with General Motors Co , CAW President Ken Lewenza told a press conference on Thursday, avoiding a strike that could have disrupted the company's North American production.
The union had said earlier on Thursday it would be set to serve General Motors Co with 24-hour strike notice later in the day if ongoing negotiations could not make progress on several contract issues.
Vince Holding Corp. announces mutually agreed upon end to consulting arrangements with co-founders
Senior Secured Lender agrees to extend maturity of Gevo's 2017 notes from March 15, 2017 to June 23, 2017