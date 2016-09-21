By Susan Taylor
| TORONTO, Sept 21
TORONTO, Sept 21 General Motors Co will
use its Oshawa, Ontario, assembly plant to expand production of
pick-up trucks for the North American market if a tentative
agreement with Canadian auto workers is ratified, sources
familiar with Canadian labor negotiations said on Wednesday.
Oshawa's manufacturing plant, which employs some 2,500
workers, will install component parts and do final assembly of
pick-up trucks using bodies shipped from a GM plant in Fort
Wayne, Indiana, the sources told Reuters.
Two sources said that Oshawa will do final assembly on the
Silverado pick-up truck and one source said the work will begin
in January, 2018.
It was unclear if or when the Oshawa plant will do full
production of the pick-up and sources did not know what
production volume the assembly represents. GM representatives
declined to comment ahead of the union's ratification vote.
GM reached a tentative labor deal with Canada's autoworkers'
union, Unifor, early on Tuesday that prevents the closure of
Oshawa and brings some engine assembly from Mexico to GM's St.
Catherines' facility.
Unifor leaders are expected to outline details of the
agreement to members Sunday.
The agreement includes "hundreds of millions" in
investments, Unifor said. The car plant will become capable of
producing trucks under the deal, it said.
Unifor President Jerry Dias would not comment on any new
production for the Oshawa plant, but said on Wednesday that
Oshawa will continue building the Impala and already had a
commitment to build an updated version of the Cadillac XTS.
Sales of large pickup trucks such as the Chevrolet Silverado
and the rival Ford Motor Co F-series line have been strong amid
a recovery in the U.S. housing market and stable fuel prices.
Analysts and company executives say the vehicles are among the
most profitable for the Detroit automakers.
(Reporting by Susan Taylor in Toronto, with additional
reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto, Allison Lampert in
Montreal and Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing by Sandra Maler)