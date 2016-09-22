(Corrects current production estimate from AutoForecast to
210,000 from 227,000 in fifth paragraph)
TORONTO, Sept 22 General Motors Co's
Oshawa plant will do final assembly work on at least 70,000
pick-up trucks a year once investments promised in the company's
new labor agreement are complete, according to two sources close
to negotiations.
GM reached a tentative labor deal with Unifor, the union
that represents its Canadian manufacturing workers, early on
Tuesday, saving thousands of jobs at the Oshawa plant, but the
two sides declined to say what new vehicle would be produced in
Oshawa.
On Wednesday Reuters reported that the plant would do final
assembly of Silverado pick-up trucks using bodies shipped from
the GM plant in Fort Wayne, Indiana, boosting the automaker's
production of the strong-selling model.
But production volume, crucial to staffing levels at the
plant, was not immediately clear. On Thursday, the sources said
Oshawa would finish at least 70,000 of the trucks a year once
necessary investments were made, and perhaps as many as 80,000.
The plant is on track to produce about 210,000 vehicles this
year, according to Joe McCabe, president of AutoForecast
Solutions.
A General Motors spokesman declined to comment.
(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by James Dalgleish)