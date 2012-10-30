* Union in tentative deal with Lear, ends two-day strike

* GM's Oshawa lines back on regular production schedule

* Strike by 65 workers at Wescast continues

TORONTO, Oct 30 General Motors Co said production at its Oshawa, Ontario, assembly plant returned to normal on Tuesday after a two-day strike at a Lear Corp parts plant in Ontario ended and Lear's supply of car seats to GM was restored.

About 400 workers at a Lear factory in Whitby, Ontario, had walked off the job on Sunday after contract talks with the company broke down, the Canadian Auto Workers union said. The CAW, which represents workers at both Lear and GM Canada, said Lear had been demanding contract concessions but that an agreement has now been reached.

The plant produces and ships car seats to GM Canada for assembly in Impala, Buick Regal, Cadillac and Camaro models.

"Both lines at Oshawa assembly restarted with the day shift this morning and are producing vehicles on their regular production schedules," said GM spokeswoman Adria MacKenzie.

"The consolidated line had been down since mid-morning on Monday. The flexible line continued building vehicles throughout the supplier disruption, but their production rate was adjusted temporarily."

The union said it would release details of the Lear labor agreement upon ratification. Members will vote on the deal this weekend.

Meanwhile, there was still no resolution to a separate strike by 65 workers represented by the CAW at Wescast Industries Inc's Strathroy, Ontario, plant.

The plant makes exhaust manifolds used in Gen IV engines produced at GM's St. Catharines, Ontario, plant, but Wescast said it hopes it avoid any supply disruption.