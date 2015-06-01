OTTAWA, June 1 Canada's federal government will introduce legislation this week that would make it possible to force manufacturers to recall defective vehicles, Transport Canada said in a release on Monday.

Under Canadian law, manufacturers must notify consumers of defects, but actual repairs are voluntary. In practice, manufacturers do typically pay for repairs.

"While manufacturers and importers actively issue recalls, the decision cannot rest exclusively in industry's hands," said Transport Minister Lisa Raitt in the release.

The government promised the change in its 2015 budget, released in April.

The news comes in the midst of massive recalls linked to defective Takata air bags, which have affected millions of vehicles from automakers worldwide.

Any new legislation is unlikely to pass before an expected election in October. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)