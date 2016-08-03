(Adds data for Honda, Fiat Chrysler and GM)
By Allison Lampert
MONTREAL Aug 3 General Motors Co and
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on Wednesday reported softer
Canadian sales in July, while rival Ford Motor Co said it
sold more cars in the month, on an annual basis.
Fiat Chrysler reported July sales of 24,669 vehicles, down
14 percent compared with sales of 28,534 units during the same
month a year earlier. The automaker's July numbers were
calculated using a new reporting method following a similar
revision to its U.S. figures.
Fiat Chrysler said in July it had revised more than five
years of monthly U.S. vehicle sales figures to reflect a new
reporting method, amid an investigation by federal authorities
into claims of inflated sales figures.
General Motors said it sold 21,255 vehicles in July 2016,
down 6.8 percent compared with 22,826 units in July 2015.
Honda Motor Co on Wednesday said its Canadian sales
declined 4 percent in July, on an annual basis, to 16,869 units.
Earlier in the day Ford reported a total of 29,778 vehicles
sold in July, up 9.6 percent compared with the same month in
2015.
The numbers follow a record-breaking June for the sector in
Canada with auto sales rising 7.4 percent to 191,088 on an
annual basis, according to Canadian auto analyst Dennis
DesRosiers. According to a June report by Scotiabank, Canadian
auto sales are expected to rise to 1.96 million vehicles in
2016, up from a record-breaking 1.90 million units last year.
On Tuesday, the biggest automakers in the United States
reported July U.S. sales that disappointed Wall Street as
skittish investors feared the industry's long streak of strong
sales may soon be over, sending their shares skidding about 4
percent.
