UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TORONTO, Sept 1 Fiat Chrysler Canada revised more than five years of monthly vehicle sales figures on Thursday, following similar reporting changes in the United States that were made amid a U.S. investigation into claims the company inflated sales data.
The automaker's Canadian subsidiary had reported 79 consecutive months of year-over-year sales growth in Canada, starting in 2009, but under the company's new reporting method, the streak ended in April 2012.
(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources