TORONTO, Sept 1 Fiat Chrysler Canada revised more than five years of monthly vehicle sales figures on Thursday, following similar reporting changes in the United States that were made amid a U.S. investigation into claims the company inflated sales data.

The automaker's Canadian subsidiary had reported 79 consecutive months of year-over-year sales growth in Canada, starting in 2009, but under the company's new reporting method, the streak ended in April 2012.

(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)