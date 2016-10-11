TORONTO Oct 11 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has reached a tentative deal with unionized workers in Canada, just minutes ahead of a midnight strike deadline, the union said late on Monday.

The deal will avert a strike by more than 9,000 of the company's Canadian workers that would have disrupted production of minivans built in Windsor, Ontario, including the new Chrysler Pacifica, as well as sedans assembled in Brampton, Ontario. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham and Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Vyas Mohan)