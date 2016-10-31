MONTREAL/DETROIT Oct 31 Canada's main auto
workers' union said on Monday that it and Ford Motor Co
remain apart in contract talks ahead of a midnight strike
deadline, with salaries for recent hires and plant investments
among the sticking points.
The failure of talks could see more than 6,000 Ford workers
represented by the Unifor union walk off the job.
"Things have been picking up over the last 24 hours but we
still have a way to go," Unifor President Jerry Dias said in an
interview early on Monday.
Ford was not immediately available for comment on Monday.
Unifor represents about 20,000 Canadian workers at the
Canadian arms of Ford, General Motors Co and Fiat
Chrysler . In its latest round of contract
talks it has already reach deals with GM and Fiat Chrysler
featuring new investments in local plants.
But with Ford, Unifor must secure a deal that also will win
majority support from 5,000 workers at an Oakville assembly
plant who argue the frame of the deal reached with GM and Fiat
Chrysler will make new hires wait too long to reach the top of
the pay grid.
Unifor practices so-called pattern bargaining, selecting one
automaker to negotiate with and then holding the other two to
the terms of that deal.
Ford has said the labor costs attached to the 10-year salary
grid agreed to by GM and Fiat Chrysler are too high and has
asked for a new class of temporary full-time workers, Dias said.
Unifor must balance Ford's cost concerns with the desire for
investment at engine plants in Windsor, which have about 1,700
workers. At Oakville, where almost half the 5,000 workers are
recent hires, some hope to reach the top of the pay grid sooner.
"We're not going to change this (10-year) grid. Ford already
hates it," Dias said.
University of Windsor professor Tony Faria and labor analyst
Arthur Schwartz said one solution may be for Ford to shutter the
Windsor plant, which builds V8 and V10 engines for pick-up
trucks, and introduce a more fuel efficient model at the plant
in nearby Essex, Ontario.
Analysts said a short-term strike would have limited impact
on Ford's wider operations. The Oakville plant is Ford's global
supplier of the strong-selling Ford Edge crossover but data from
Automotive News shows the vehicle has a 78-day supply.
However, Schwartz said that Ford is strike-averse. "It's not
in their recent DNA."
(Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal and Bernie Woodall in
Detroit; Editing by Bill Trott)