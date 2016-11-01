PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TORONTO Nov 1 The union representing Canadian manufacturing workers at Ford Motor Co reached a tentative contract agreement with the automaker on Tuesday, averting a strike.
The deal came shortly after a midnight strike deadline. A strike would have shut down production of the strong-selling Ford Edge crossover and some engines for the F-150 pickup. (Reporting by Allison Martell)
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States needs more submarines but he wants to buy them at a lower cost, resuming his push to get defense contractors to cut the prices they charge the Pentagon.
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were steady on Friday and were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar held onto gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.