Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 27
ZURICH, Jan 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent firmer at 8,420 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
TORONTO Nov 6 Workers at Magna International's Integram vehicle seat plant in Windsor, Ontario will strike after voting to reject a new tentative labor contract, their union, Unifor, said on Sunday.
With about 1,000 unionized workers, the unit builds seats for General Motors Co's CAMI plant in Ingersoll, Ontario, which builds the Chevrolet Equinox, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Windsor van plant. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Paul Simao)
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were fractionally lower on Friday in holiday-thinned trade but were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar retained gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.
