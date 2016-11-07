BRIEF-Hugo barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
TORONTO Nov 6 Canadian manufacturing workers at Ford Motor Co voted to approve a new four-year contract with the automaker, the president of the Oakville, Ontario, local said on Sunday.
The approval came despite criticism from some members at the company's Oakville assembly, averting a strike and following months of contract talks between the Unifor union and General Motors Co, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Ford. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Chris Reese)
Jan 25 A federal judge refused to order Wal-Mart Stores Inc to pay $80 million in penalties in a lawsuit alleging the retailer failed to pay hundreds of truck drivers in California the minimum compensation for certain tasks, the Associated Press reported.