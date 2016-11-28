US STOCKS-Wall St little changed as earnings, GDP data disappoint
* Indexes down: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.02 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
Nov 28 Self-driving cars backed in part by the phonemaker BlackBerry Ltd have been approved for testing on Canadian public roads in the first such program in the country, the government for the province of Ontario said on Monday.
Ontario, home to nearly all of Canada's auto industry, launched the program on Jan. 1, but had no applicants in the first half of the year. The province's auto sector has struggled as investment shifted to less expensive jurisdictions, and the government has sought to attract higher-paying research and development work. (Reporting by Ethan Lou in Calgary, Alberta; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis ordered cost-cutting reviews of two major aircraft acquisition programs, the F-35 fighter jet and Boeing Co's next generation of Air Force One presidential aircraft, according to Pentagon memos released on Friday.
* First Business Financial Services says board reduced number of directors from 10 to 9 after Barbara H Stephens' retirement -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: