OTTAWA, July 4 General Motors Co said on
Tuesday it sold 27,151 vehicles in Canada last month, up 4.2
percent from a year earlier as dealerships saw increased demand
for pickup trucks and compact sport utility vehicles.
The increase in sales made for GM's best June performance
since 2011, the company said. For the first six months of the
year, total sales were up 15.6 percent, the strongest first half
of the year since 2008, just before the global financial crisis
hit.
In contrast, Fiat Chrysler said it sold a total of
26,926 vehicles in June, down 7 percent from the year before as
sales of its Jeep brand declined.
U.S. auto sales fell for a fourth consecutive month in June,
despite hefty consumer discounts, the major automakers reported
on Monday.
Canadian auto sales hit a record high in May, prompting
Scotiabank senior economist Carlos Gomes to recently raise his
2017 sales forecast to 2 million vehicles from 1.94 million.
