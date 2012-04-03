(Corrects first paragraph and bullet to show Chrysler was top seller in the first quarter, but not in March)

* Chrysler Canada sales rise 8 pct in March

* In U.S., auto sales continue at robust pace in March

April 3 Chrysler said on Tuesday it sold more vehicles in Canada in the first quarter of 2012 than any of its competitors with demand especially strong for its line-up of passenger cars.

Sales at Chrysler, which makes Ram pick-up trucks as well as Jeep, Dodge and Fiat models, rose 8 percent in March to 22,703, the company said. Chrysler said its sales were up 12 percent at 55,823 in the first quarter from the first three months of 2011.

Chrysler was No. 3 in sales in Canada last year behind Ford Canada and General Motors.

Sales of Chrysler trucks, up 1.6 percent at 18,361 last month, still dwarfed sales passenger cars at 4,342. But car sales were up 50 percent from March 2011.

Strong Canadian vehicle sales this year have taken the market by surprise as the overall economy remains sluggish. High fuel prices have helped to stimulate demand for smaller fuel-efficient passenger cars.

Across the border, U.S. auto sales continued a robust pace in March, boosted by consumers with more confidence in a recovering U.S. economy who want to buy fuel-efficient cars and trucks in the face of rising gasoline prices. (Reporting By Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Peter Galloway)