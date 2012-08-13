* Automakers say Canada's high costs must come down
* Union hints it may be flexible on profit sharing
* Talks kick off with Chrysler, GM in Toronto
* Full bargaining resumes Aug 27 after CAW conference
By Susan Taylor
TORONTO, Aug 13 Common ground looks elusive
between the Canadian Auto Workers union and Big Three automakers
in talks that start in Toronto on Tuesday, making compromise and
creativity the key ingredients for success.
Participants expect negotiations on new three-year contracts
to be the toughest in years.
Automakers want to cut labor costs that they say are the
highest in the world. The union says workers who helped keep the
companies afloat during the financial crisis should share the
spoils of a return to profitability with higher wages.
"We will have to be a little bit more creative and
innovative to come up with Canadian-appropriate solutions that
are going to address the labor cost gap issue in a way that
works for both the CAW and for the company," said a Ford
official close to the negotiations.
"There probably won't be a silver bullet solution. We'll be
looking at how we can address these wage issues, these health
care issues, these pension issues, work rule issues, so that
when we put all of those things together, the sum total of the
solutions that we identify make some good progress against that
labor cost gap."
CAW president Ken Lewenza has said wage cuts and two-tier
pay structures are non-negotiable, although the union is under
big pressure to accept performance pay and bonuses. But he
agrees conditions have changed, and has hinted at flexibility on
profit-sharing, a demand the union has rejected until now.
"I'm guarded at this particular time because the times are
different," Lewenza told Reuters in March. "I want us to stick
to the traditional way of compensating workers, with no gimmicks
attached."
The CAW accepted a pay freeze in its last labor contract
with the Big Three, which expires Sept. 17. The contract dates
from 2008, but was amended in 2009 during a North American auto
sector meltdown that pushed GM and Chrysler into bankruptcy.
Last year's United Auto Worker deal with the Detroit Three
had no wage increases for veteran workers and preserved a
two-tier wage system, where newly hired workers start at about
half the full hourly wage. The agreement included a
profit-sharing formula, signing bonuses and a promise of new
jobs.
The CAW broke away from the UAW in 1985, in part because the
UAW accepted profit sharing and the CAW would not.
The CAW meets bargaining teams from Chrysler and
General Motors on Tuesday to lay out their positions. It
meets with Ford on Wednesday.
Full bargaining resumes August 27, after the CAW's Aug.
20-24 constitutional and collective bargaining conference.
The union represents about 24,000 workers at Chrysler, Ford and
GM, a number that has halved since the CAW was formed in 1985.
Around Labor Day, the CAW will pick a lead company to
bargain with, typically whichever is viewed as most vulnerable
and cooperative. That deal becomes a blueprint for other pacts.
LOFTY LOONIE
Canada's strong currency, now above par with the U.S.
dollar, will play a polarizing and key role in negotiations.
The automakers put Canadian labor costs well above estimates
from the union, which argues that such estimates can be
misleading because currencies are constantly in flux.
"Labor costs account for only 8 percent of the total costs
of production. But set against the backdrop of a persistently
high loonie, keeping them under control has become a key goal of
industry executives," said a recent report from think tank The
Conference Board of Canada.
"While labor peace is important for the automakers given the
current uptick in sales, the pressure is mounting for the CAW to
accept some concessions in order to prevent further closures."
In June, GM said it would shut down an Oshawa, Ontario
assembly line employing about 2,000 CAW workers in 2013. Last
fall, Ford closed a St. Thomas, Ont. plant.
Ford pegs labor costs in Canada at $79 an hour compared to
$64 in the U.S. and $48 in Germany, a calculation that assumes
parity for the Canadian and U.S. dollar and includes all costs.
It puts the base pay rate at CAW plants in Canada at $34 an
hour, versus $28 in the U.S.
The Center for Automotive Research estimates the total
average labor cost for a CAW worker at about $60 an hour versus
$58 for unionized U.S. workers at Ford, $56 for General Motors
and about $52 at Chrysler.
TOUGH TALK
Automakers have said their future production decisions hinge
on Canada's competitiveness, and Chrysler Group CEO Sergio
Marchionne has bluntly said the Canadian system is not as
competitive as its American counterpart.
"We'll see whether we can get a solution on the table that
makes sense given the economic environment and the differences
between Canada and the United States on manufacturing costs," he
said on a recent conference to discuss financial results.
Marchionne's counterpart at GM, Dan Akerson, said that
Canada's strong currency cannot be ignored.
"When we built the plants in Canada, the exchange rate was
materially different than it is today," Akerson said in June.
"As a result, and the CAW knows this, building a car in
Canada is the most expensive place to build a car in the world
right now."
Lewenza said he knows the automakers will raise
competitiveness and return-on-investment issues during
negotiations.
"We will talk about investments in technology, changed work
processes and improved productivity. We will work with the
companies on those issues," he told the Hamilton Spectator
newspaper. "Workers deserve to share in the benefits of the auto
sector recovery they helped achieve."
Canada's motor vehicle manufacturing industry has gone from
a C$1.5 billion loss in 2009 to an expected profit of C$1.5
billion this year, the Conference Board report estimated.