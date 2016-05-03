MONTREAL May 3 Ford Motor Co and Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles on Tuesday reported double-digit
growth in Canadian auto sales in April, fueled by growing demand
for trucks in a market expected to once again break records in
2016.
Fiat Chrysler reported sales of 30,108 vehicles in Canada
last month, up 10 percent compared with April 2015. Ford sales
grew 11 percent to 30,327 vehicles, even as customer demand
declined for sedans.
"We are off to the best sales start in our history," said
Dave Buckingham, chief operating officer for Fiat Chrysler
Canada in a statement.
In the United States, auto sales in April were on course to
set a new high for the month on Tuesday, with the industry also
on pace to top the annual record set last year.
