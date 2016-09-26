(Adds further comment from minister)
By Ethan Lou
TORONTO, Sept 26 Canada is working closely with
automakers to increase investment in the industry, Innovation
Minister Navdeep Bains said on Monday, welcoming an agreement
between Canada's Unifor union and General Motors Co.
"We're currently working closely with the automakers to make
sure that we look at means to bring investment and I'm very
delighted to hear about the agreement between GM and Unifor.
That's a very positive development," he told reporters.
Unifor, which represents more than 20,000 Canadian
autoworkers, on Sunday ratified a deal with General Motors that
will see C$554 million ($420.81 million) invested in local
plants.
It is also preparing for talks over similar deals with Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles NV and Ford Motor Co.
GM spokesman Tom Wickham said on Sunday that the company is
working toward "potential support agreements" with federal and
provincial governments.
Bains said the government is talking to GM about supporting
its Canadian investments and expects to give further details "in
the coming weeks and months".
"We have many tools in our toolbox and the idea is for us to
engage with them to increase investment," Bains said.
Canada's government said in its 2016 budget that it would
extend the country's Automotive Innovation Fund, which uses
government funds to encourage industry investment.
The federal government recently agreed to offer automakers
grants rather than loans, which helped both sides reach a deal,
according to a source directly involved in the talks. Bains
declined to comment on the grant situation.
($1 = 1.3165 Canadian dollars)
