* Canadian auto sales up 3.2 pct in Aug

* Light trucks remain better sellers than cars

* Ford remains No.1 in sales; GM second

* Honda hurt with earthquake impact; Toyota recovering

VANCOUVER, Sept 1 Canadian vehicle sales rose again last month after July's slide, resuming a sporadic recovery as Detroit's Big Three rang up strong sales of smaller, fuel-efficient cars.

Even though gasoline prices were high, Canadians bought more light trucks than passenger cars last month, according to independent autos analyst Dennis DesRosiers, part of a trend that highlights an underlying weakness in a market that has yet to rebound fully from the global recession.

"Although sales were strong in August they were still below levels achieved between 2005 to 2008, so Canada is still quite far from being a very healthy light vehicle market," DesRosiers said in a note to clients.

Auto sales have been volatile this year -- up in August, down in July; up in June and down in May. "This is a very difficult market to predict," DesRosiers said.

Overall Canadian car and truck sales rose 3.2 percent in August to 140,361 units. Light truck sales increased 5.8 percent while passenger car sales declined by 0.1 percent.

HONDA SLIDES AGAIN

Sales at some Japanese automakers, including Honda Canada (7267.T), slid again in August as they still struggled to find inventory after March's devastating earthquake and tsunami.

Others, including Toyota Canada Inc (7203.T), managed to acquire parts and crank production back to full capacity, finally putting the earthquake impact behind them after months of falling sales.

Electric cars began to make their first appearances in Canadian dealerships.

Ford of Canada (F.N) was yet again the top seller in Canada in August with combined car and truck sales increasing 8 percent to 25,927, its highest sales for that month in 23 years.

"The Canadian economy is still in a period of economic recovery, but despite the challenges the auto industry in Canada is still on a path of moderate growth in 2011," said David Mondragon, president and chief executive of Ford of Canada.

Ford's car sales zoomed ahead 18 percent to 6,898 while sales at its larger truck unit increased nearly 5 percent to 19,029.

General Motors of Canada (GM.N), the country's No.2 in sales, reversed last month's falling sales trend to report a 7 percent increase in car and truck sales to 25,045.

As with Ford, customers were keen on GM's line-up of fuel-efficient cars and crossovers than its traditional suite of trucks. Passenger car sales jumped 18 percent while truck sales inched up 1.5 percent.

GM of Canada announced it had started shipping its electrically-powered Chevrolet Volt to dealerships in major cities on Thursday.

Chrysler Canada FIA.MI recorded another strong performance this year, selling 16.6 percent more vehicles last month, or 18,816 units.

Across the border in the United States, major automakers posted double-digit sales for August, pointing to encouraging stability in demand for big-ticket purchases. [ID:nN1E7800TX]

By contrast, Honda Canada experienced another poor sales month with combined August sales of Honda and Acura vehicles falling 26 percent to 9,509 in what Executive Vice-President Jerry Chenkin said was not surprising.

"But with the worst behind us, we expect dealer inventories to steadily increase from September on," Chenkin said in a statement.

Japan's Nissan Canada (7201.T) was able to lift August sales 7.8 percent to 7,421 on demand for its crossovers, sports utility vehicles and trucks.

Sales of the all-electric Nissan Leaf continued with fleet customers in August. Consumers started placing orders on Aug. 27 and shipments will start shortly.

Toyota Canada Inc (7203.T) said total sales rose 8.9 percent in August to 14,012. This included a 29 percent boost to passenger car sales.

($1=$0.97 Canadian) (Reporting by Nicole Mordant; editing by Frank McGurty)