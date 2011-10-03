* Ford No.1 in Canadian sales in September

* Ford car and truck sales fall 3 pct from last year

* Ford car sales rise 14.4 pct, truck sales fall 7 pct

* Honda sales fall 19 pct with continuing weak inventory (Adds Honda)

TORONTO, Oct 3 Ford Motor Co's (F.N) Canadian sales fell in September as rising car sales failed to offset weak demand for trucks.

Sales at Honda Canada (7267.T) also dropped last month as a shortage of components for its new Civic dogged the unit of the Japanese-based automaker. The shortage began after a devastating earthquake and tsunami struck Japan in March.

Ford of Canada was once again the country's top seller, even as its combined car and truck sales fell 3 percent from the same month last year to 25,656.

Ford's car sales rose 14.4 percent to 5,667, while truck sales fell 7 percent to 19,989.

"We were up against an unusually strong September last year. The fact that our car sales continue to improve shows that our investment in smaller, more fuel-efficient vehicles is paying off," Ford Canada Chief Executive David Mondragon said in the release.

Honda Canada's combined sales fell 19 percent to 11,109.

The company said it returned to full production of most of its vehicles about a month ago, but the Civic, its top seller, is just returning to normal production.

(Reporting by Allison Martell)