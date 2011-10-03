* Ford Canada drops but still No. 1 in sales in September
* Honda and GM also see falling sales
* Chrysler Canada posts 19 percent increase
(Adds Toyota and Nissan figures, analyst's comment)
TORONTO, Oct 3 Canadian auto sales fell in
September, extending a volatile year with Chrysler's strong
performance the lone bright spot among the top manufacturers.
Sales at the Canadian arms of Ford Motor Co (F.N), General
Motors (GM.N), Honda (7267.T) and Toyota (7203.T) all retreated
in September from the levels of a year earlier, when the market
was struggling to rebound from the 2009 recession.
Sales in the Canadian market eased 0.4 percent in
September, and are up a meager 1.5 percent year-to-date,
according to independent auto analyst Dennis DesRosiers.
"A tough month and a worrisome month for the industry as
the market just refuses to grow," he said in a note.
GM of Canada said its overall sales fell 6.1 percent from
last September to 16,799 vehicles. The company did not specify
in which models sales declined.
Ford was once again the country's top seller, even though
its combined car and truck sales fell 3 percent from the same
month last year to 25,656. Ford's car sales rose 14.4 percent
to 5,667, while truck sales fell 7 percent to 19,989.
"We were up against an unusually strong September last
year. The fact that our car sales continue to improve shows
that our investment in smaller, more fuel-efficient vehicles is
paying off," Ford Canada Chief Executive David Mondragon said
in a release.
Sales at Honda Canada dropped as a shortage of components
for its new Civic dogged the unit of the Japanese-based
automaker. The shortage began as a result of the devastating
earthquake and tsunami that struck Japan in March.
Honda sales were down 19 percent at 11,109.
Toyota Canada sales fell 5.2 percent to 13,808 in
September, while sales at Nissan Canada fell 17 percent to
7,098 vehicles.
Bucking the trend was Chrysler, which extended this year's
strong performance, selling 19,255 vehicles in the month, 19
percent more than last year. Sales of its Ram pickup rose 35
percent to 6,047.
(Reporting by Allison Martell, additional reporting by Cameron
French; editing by Peter Galloway)