MONTREAL Oct 26 Quebec lawmakers on Wednesday
approved new zero emission vehicle legislation that obliges
automakers selling cars in the Canadian province to offer their
customers a minimum number of hybrid, rechargeable and electric
models.
Quebec, the first Canadian province to pass such
legislation, joins 10 U.S. states including California that have
similar laws designed to grow the supply and sales of plug-in
electric vehicles at a time when North American consumer demand
is growing for gasoline-powered SUVs and light trucks.
"We just approved one of the toughest laws in North
America," said Quebec Environment Minister David Heurtel in a
statement.
Under the new law, 3.5 percent of the total number of autos
sold or leased by carmakers in Quebec have to be zero emissions
vehicles starting in 2018, with that proportion to rise to 15.5
percent in 2020, explained Emilie Simard, a spokeswoman for
Heurtel. The sales would work through a tradable credit system,
she explained.
The system could be favorable to electric vehicle maker
Tesla Motors Inc which would be able to sell its excess
credits to other automakers. In California, Tesla has benefited
from some automakers' decisions to buy more credits instead of
build more cars and has reported more than $600 million in
environmental credit sales.
Tesla could not immediately be reached for comment.
In addition to the law, Quebec already offers buyers an
C$8,000 credit to purchase electric cars as part of a plan to
bring 100,000 zero emissions vehicles on the road by 2020.
