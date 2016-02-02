MONTREAL Feb 2 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
and Subaru Co Ltd on Tuesday reported
slightly higher January auto sales in Canada, as forecasters
expect Canadian demand for light vehicles and trucks to level
off this year following a record-breaking 2015.
FCA Canada reported a total of 18,156 vehicles sold in
January, up 1 percent compared with the same month a year
earlier, and fueled by stronger demand for the company's Jeep
brand vehicles.
Subaru Canada Inc said it sold 2,687 vehicles in January, up
2.1 percent compared with the same month in 2015.
The Canadian figures come as U.S. auto sales appeared to
fare better than expected in January, according to results
released on Tuesday, with the industry benefiting from low
gasoline prices despite being challenged by two fewer selling
days and an East-coast snowstorm.
