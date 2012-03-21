BRIEF-BAE Systems says 'atmospherics around U.S. are positive'
* Ceo says portfolio in the u.s. Is well balanced, "atmospherics around u.s. positive" at this stage
TORONTO, March 21 Future government subsidies like the C$14.4 billion ($14.50 billion) bailout of auto giants GM Canada and Chrysler Canada in 2009 should be pegged to commitments from skilled workers to take wage cuts, according to a study published on Wednesday.
The study by the Institute for Research on Public Policy, a Montreal-based think tank, said the cost to taxpayers of not stepping in would have been even greater, estimated at some C$20 billion in economic losses.
"While the one-time bailout of GM Canada and Chrysler Canada in 2009 was successful, ongoing subsidies to the auto sector must be reassessed, especially in times of fiscal restraint," said the study, entitled The Economics of Assisting the Automotive Sector in Canada.
GM and Chrysler Canada received government bailouts in the spring of 2009, as the auto giants were battered by the global financial crisis. As the bailout was being negotiated, Chrysler Corp said in a letter to employees that its operations could not survive in Canada without significant concessions from workers.
($1 = 0.99 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Pav Jordan; editing by Mark Porter)
