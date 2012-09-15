* One automaker seen close to agreement on new hire plan,
CAW
* Talks continue with all three automakers, one "further
along"
* CAW deadline for strike late Monday night
TORONTO, Sept 15 Two days ahead of a strike
deadline, the Canadian Auto Workers union said on Saturday that
it is hopeful one of the Detroit Three automakers will accept
its proposed concessions on compensation for new hires, clearing
the way for contract negotiations to address other issues.
The union, which represents some 20,000 workers at Fiat
SpA's Chrysler Group LLC, Ford Motor Co and
General Motors Co, is trying to reach three-year
agreements before a contract and strike deadline of 11:59 p.m.
EDT on Monday (0359 GMT, Tuesday).
"We have a meeting scheduled for 11 a.m. with one of the
companies that we're hopeful we can conclude the discussions on
our proposal, with respect to the new employee, and then move
full speed from there to try and get the rest of the issues
cleared up," CAW National Secretary-Treasurer Peter Kennedy told
Reuters. He did not name the company.
"In the case of at least one of the companies, you can see
the finish line. That's just on this one issue. There's still a
lot of outstanding issues. I wouldn't want anybody to think that
we're close to a deal here."
On Thursday, the CAW offered the automakers concessions on
wages and pensions for new hires, yielding ground that might not
overly upset current union members who must ratify any contract
agreement.
In return for the concessions it offered, the union wants
automakers to commit to investing in Canadian plants and
allocating new product, ensuring members' job security.
Under the CAW proposal, new hires would start at lower wages
than the approximate C$24 ($24.78) an hour they currently get
and be paid less than current workers for a longer period of
time.
This is the so-called "two-tier" wage scale that the three
Detroit automakers and the United Auto Workers in the United
States have used for the past several years to bring labor costs
closer to those of foreign automakers.
The CAW is adamant that new workers must over time reach the
same pay-scales as existing workers. It may be willing to extend
its "earn-in," the time it takes new hires to reach the highest
end of the pay scale, from six to as many as 10 years, a union
source close to the talks told Reuters earlier this week.
"It's critical to moving forward as we've been saying from
the outset. We're prepared to discuss and be flexible and
entertain alternatives - except a permanent two-tier,
second-class worker," Kennedy said.
Current employees do not contribute to their pensions but
under the union's proposal, new workers would do so. The new
workers still would be entitled to a defined-benefit pension,
not a defined-contribution pension.
The talks, which began last month at a downtown Toronto
hotel and are now going around the clock, have been challenging,
with labor costs a key sticking point.
Automakers adamantly argue that Canadian labor costs are the
highest in the world and must drop to match those of the UAW or
future production and investment will be put in question.
The union counters that its members deserve some payback
from the now-profitable automakers after the concessions they
made in 2009 during a North American auto sector meltdown that
pushed GM and Chrysler into bankruptcy.
Canada's auto industry has suffered five plant closures and
the loss of a third of its assembly jobs in the past decade as
costs climbed along with a stronger Canadian dollar.