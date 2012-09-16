* CAW: Talks advance with two companies, not Chrysler-report
* Monday night strike deadline looming
* Union to update status of talks Sunday afternoon
TORONTO, Sept 16 With a strike deadline just one
day away, the Canadian Auto Workers union said on Sunday that it
was making progress in negotiations with two of the Detroit
Three automakers, the Globe and Mail newspaper reported.
CAW National President Ken Lewenza did not identify the two
companies, but said that talks with Fiat SpA's Chrysler
Group LLC were not advancing well, the report said.
The CAW has said it will stage an unprecedented simultaneous
strike at all three automakers unless there is a deal with at
least one company.
The union is in marathon bargaining with Chrysler, Ford
Motor Co and General Motors Co in advance of a
strike deadline of 11:59 p.m. EDT on Monday (0359 GMT, Tuesday).
"There hasn't been a proposal to the Chrysler bargaining
committee that provides any reason for hope at this particular
time," Lewenza said in the Globe report. He added that there was
"light at the end of the tunnel" with the other two companies.
The union, which represents about 20,000 Detroit Three
autoworkers, will update the status of negotiations at a press
conference at 4 p.m. EDT on Sunday.
Chrysler, GM and Ford all told Reuters on Sunday that they
had no comment on the talks.
The Big Three Detroit-based automakers have said Canada is
the most expensive place in the world to build vehicles and
labor costs must fall to match their workers in the United
States, or future production and investment will be put in
question.
The companies have not said publicly how they propose to
reduce expenses.
The union said the Detroit Three want to permanently
eliminate the cost-of-living allowance, move current and new
hires to a defined contribution pension plan from a defined
benefit pension plan, and eliminate a provision that allows
workers to retire after 30 years under any circumstances.
The CAW offered key concessions on wages and pensions for
new hires on Thursday, yielding ground that may be easier to
swallow for current union members who must ratify a new
contract. In return, the CAW wants automakers to commit to
investing in Canadian plants and allocating new production,
ensuring members' job security.