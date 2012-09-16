* CAW: Talks advance with two companies, not Chrysler-report

* Monday night strike deadline looming

* Union to update status of talks Sunday afternoon

TORONTO, Sept 16 With a strike deadline just one day away, the Canadian Auto Workers union said on Sunday that it was making progress in negotiations with two of the Detroit Three automakers, the Globe and Mail newspaper reported.

CAW National President Ken Lewenza did not identify the two companies, but said that talks with Fiat SpA's Chrysler Group LLC were not advancing well, the report said.

The CAW has said it will stage an unprecedented simultaneous strike at all three automakers unless there is a deal with at least one company.

The union is in marathon bargaining with Chrysler, Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co in advance of a strike deadline of 11:59 p.m. EDT on Monday (0359 GMT, Tuesday).

"There hasn't been a proposal to the Chrysler bargaining committee that provides any reason for hope at this particular time," Lewenza said in the Globe report. He added that there was "light at the end of the tunnel" with the other two companies.

The union, which represents about 20,000 Detroit Three autoworkers, will update the status of negotiations at a press conference at 4 p.m. EDT on Sunday.

Chrysler, GM and Ford all told Reuters on Sunday that they had no comment on the talks.

The Big Three Detroit-based automakers have said Canada is the most expensive place in the world to build vehicles and labor costs must fall to match their workers in the United States, or future production and investment will be put in question.

The companies have not said publicly how they propose to reduce expenses.

The union said the Detroit Three want to permanently eliminate the cost-of-living allowance, move current and new hires to a defined contribution pension plan from a defined benefit pension plan, and eliminate a provision that allows workers to retire after 30 years under any circumstances.

The CAW offered key concessions on wages and pensions for new hires on Thursday, yielding ground that may be easier to swallow for current union members who must ratify a new contract. In return, the CAW wants automakers to commit to investing in Canadian plants and allocating new production, ensuring members' job security.