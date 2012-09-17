* Strike deadline at just before midnight on Monday
* Talks continue with all three automakers, focus on Ford
* No deal yet with Ford, negotiations "fluid"
TORONTO, Sept 17 Facing an end-of-day strike
deadline, the Canadian Auto Workers union said on Monday it was
hopeful it could reach a framework agreement with Ford Motor Co
and avert a damaging work stoppage, but it warned that
talks could still fall apart.
While focusing on Ford, the union was still in negotiations
with the other two Detroit car companies, Fiat SpA's
Chrysler Group LLC and General Motors, but both
automakers are still demanding "significant concessions," the
CAW said in a leaflet to its members.
The union, which represents some 20,000 workers at the
Detroit Three automakers, chose Ford on Sunday as the lead
company for contract talks, saying it has been most receptive to
a CAW proposal to cut labor costs. The main issue is the
industry's insistence that the CAW accept a permanent two-tier
wage scale for new hires and veteran workers.
Without a tentative agreement before the strike deadline of
11:59 p.m. on Monday (0359 GMT, Tuesday), the union said it
could stop work at one or all three automakers.
"We are optimistic though that with this latest development
a strike can be avoided," the CAW said in the flyer, referring
to its focused negotiations with Ford.
If the union reaches an agreement with Ford by the deadline,
it will require a firm commitment from GM and Chrysler that they
could work within that deal framework to avoid a strike at those
two companies, CAW President Ken Lewenza said on Sunday.
"We do not yet have a deal with Ford, there are many details
still to be worked out, but our hope is to establish a framework
that we will then take to General Motors and Chrysler," the
union said in the flyer. "Even at this late stage, negotiations
are fluid and it is still possible that talks with Ford could
fall apart."
Labor costs have been the key sticking point in negotiations
that started last month.
All three automakers - with Chrysler the most publicly
outspoken - have argued adamantly that Canadian labor costs are
the highest in the world and must drop to match those of their
United Auto Workers (UAW) in the United States, or future
production and investment there will be put in question.
The CAW, however, seeing the profits once again being
generated by the automakers, wants some payback for concessions
its members made during the 2008-09 financial crisis.
The Detroit Three and United Auto Workers in the United
States have used a two-tier wage scale for the past several
years to bring labor costs closer to those of foreign
automakers.
The CAW is adamant that its new workers, who start at 70
percent of veteran workers' wages, must over time reach the same
pay scales as existing workers. In the United States, they do
not.
It has proposed a lower starting wage as well as an extended
"earn-in," the time it takes new hires to reach the highest end
of the pay scale, from the current six years to 10 years.
A strike at all three companies would result in lost
production of about C$200 million ($206.50 million) a day at the
companies and their suppliers, according to the CAW.