* GM has offered counter proposal to Ford deal, CAW says
* CAW official says union not close to deal with Chrysler
* Tentative deal reached with Ford two days ago
Sept 19 General Motors Co has made a
counter offer to its Canadian workers and negotiations for a new
contract were continuing almost non-stop on Wednesday to try to
bridge differences, a Canadian Auto Workers (CAW) union official
said.
Separate CAW talks with Fiat SpA's Chrysler Group LLC
were less advanced and the two sides remained far apart,
said Jerry Dias, who is assistant to CAW National President Ken
Lewenza.
"We are plowing ahead," with GM, Dias said. "But we still
have a lot of outstanding issues to get through before we've got
to a deal."
Dias said GM had made its counter proposal in response to a
tentative framework agreement the CAW reached with Ford Motor Co
on Monday.
"We worked late last night, we're at it early this morning
and we're heading to a meeting in five minutes," he said in an
interview from a hotel in downtown Toronto where the union and
the three Detroit automakers have been holding talks on new
labor contracts for more than a month.
The CAW wants its agreement with Ford to be the model on
which contracts with the other two companies will be based. But
Chrysler has expressed concern about the Ford pattern because
Ford has the smallest footprint in Canada of the three
automakers, and arguably the least to lose.
"We've got a lot of work to do with Chrysler. We are nowhere
close to having a deal," Dias said.
The union was still waiting for a formal response from
Chrysler to the Ford deal, said Dino Chiodo, chairman of the
CAW's Chrysler master bargaining committee. He could not say
when a counter offer might come.
Of the three automakers, Chrysler has the biggest production
footprint in Canada, with more than a quarter of its North
American output produced here. Ford has only 9 percent of its
output in Canada.
Lewenza said on Tuesday that the union, which represents
some 20,000 workers at the Detroit Three, had had a "very
constructive" discussion with the leaders of the GM negotiating
team and that the two sides had discussed the Ford framework
agreement in detail.
Pattern bargaining, under which an agreement with one
automaker becomes the template for deals with the others, is a
long-standing strategy in auto talks, meant to ensure that no
company has a labor cost advantage over the others, the CAW has
said.
The CAW has said it would keep negotiating with GM and
Chrysler as long as progress seemed to be in sight. If talks
become deadlocked, however, the union was still threatening to
call its first Canadian auto strike since 1996.
The tentative four-year deal reached with Ford includes
lower starting wages for new hires, and a longer earn-in to
reach the top level of the pay-scale.
New hires will also move to a hybrid pension plan that mixes
defined benefit and defined contribution portions. Wages for
existing members will remain frozen for three years but the
agreement does include lump sum bonuses in each year.