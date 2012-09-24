* CAW president expects Chrysler deal in 4-5 days maximum
* Chrysler has complained of cost of template deal, CAW says
* CAW says in "stronger position" after Ford ratification,
GM deal
* Ford workers ratified contract Sunday, GM votes this week
By Susan Taylor
TORONTO, Sept 24 The Canadian Auto Workers said
on Monday it was working to resolve Chrysler's concerns that
contracts the union reached with the other two Detroit
automakers were too expensive, but it could still take four to
five days to reach a deal.
Fiat SpA's Chrysler Group LLC, which resumed formal
talks on Monday after low-level discussions over the weekend, is
the only Detroit Three automaker without a labor agreement in
Canada. The CAW negotiated four-year deals with Ford Motor Co
and General Motors Co last week.
"They know that nobody's next," CAW President Ken Lewenza
said in an interview with Reuters. "I'd be really disappointed
if we didn't get this done in four or five days max."
Chrysler has yet to present the union with a formal economic
proposal, Lewenza said, and won't do that until various
sub-committees have resolved more issues that affect costs.
The gap on sub-committee issues is not significant, but the
two sides remain far apart in overall talks, he said. "On a
scale of one to 10, we're at about a six," Lewenza said.
In a leaflet distributed to workers on Monday morning, the
union said the Ford ratification and GM's tentative agreement
put it in "a much stronger position" with Chrysler.
On Sunday, 82 percent of Ford's unionized workers ratified
that company's deal and GM employees will vote Wednesday and
Thursday on the GM pact.
"We continue to meet with and talk to the CAW with the hopes
of reaching an agreement," said Chrysler spokeswoman Jodi
Tinson.
Chrysler has been the most vocal in saying that the cost of
making vehicles in Canada is too high, and told the union last
week that the Ford deal was too expensive. As an example,
Lewenza said Chrysler wants to break a C$3,000 ($3,100) signing
bonus into smaller installments..
The CAW, which represents more than 20,000 workers at the
Detroit Three in Canada, reached a deal with Ford first, setting
a pattern for the other two companies. Pattern bargaining is a
union strategy meant to ensure that no company has a labor cost
advantage over the others.
It is difficult to predict how long it will take to resolve
the issues with Chrysler, said CAW National Secretary-Treasurer
Peter Kennedy.
"Chrysler's indicated that some of the financial elements,
the compensation package, is a little steep for them, but
there's ways of working around that and spreading it out, as
long as at the end of the day it amounts to the same thing," he
said. "Until we see something specific, it's all speculation."
The CAW's pattern deal includes lump sum bonuses for
workers, but has no cost of living increases for the first three
years of the contract.
New hires will start at a lower wage, earning 60 percent of
the highest hourly rate of C$33.85, down from 70 percent
previously. It will also take them 10 years to reach the top of
the scale, up from six years.
New employees will also have a hybrid pension plan, that
mixes a defined benefit and defined contribution plan. The
defined contribution plan for current employees was unchanged.