* CAW says talks "incredibly far apart"
* CAW says Chrysler wants to cut cost of living increase
TORONTO, Sept 25 The Canadian Auto Workers union
remains far apart from Chrysler Group LLC in talks over a new
contract, with Chrysler wanting to eliminate a cost of living
increase and adjust lump sum payments negotiated with General
Motors and Ford last week, the head of the union said on
Tuesday.
Fiat SpA's Chrysler is the last of the Detroit 3
automakers without a contract. Ford workers ratified their deal
last weekend and GM employees vote on Wednesday and Thursday.
"We're still incredibly far apart," CAW President Ken Lewenza
said after a morning meeting the union's Chrysler caucus. "It is
a tug of war, quite frankly."
The union has yet to see a formal economic proposal from
Chrysler, which Lewenza said he will push for today.
Chrysler declined to comment.
The union said Chrysler wants to remove a cost of living
increase, set for the final year of the framework deal, and
wants to find a way to offset a 33 Canadian cent an hour pay
increase introduced in the last quarter of the current contract.
Chrysler, which has more than 8,000 unionized workers in
Ontario, also wants flexibility over the timing and structure of
C$9,000 ($9,200) in lump sum bonus payments, the CAW has said.
The cost of living increase and bonus payments were
established in a framework deal with Ford, which set the pattern
for talks with GM and Chrysler. Pattern bargaining is a union
strategy mean to ensure that no company has a labor cost
advantage over the others.
"Our intent is to make sure that we follow pattern and I
understand that pattern is all a part of cost, and again that
could include splitting up payments, but that's not our intent,"
said Dino Chiodo, chairman of the CAW's Chrysler master
bargaining committee.
"We're doing everything we can to make sure that we maintain
a collective agreement that looks almost identical to what was
established at Ford and GM."
Under the framework deal, new hires will start at a lower
wage, earning 60 percent of the highest hourly rate of C$33.85,
down from 70 percent previously. It will take 10 years to reach
top pay, up from six years.
New employees will also have a hybrid pension plan, that
mixes a defined benefit and defined contribution plan. The
defined contribution plan for current employees was unchanged.
The union, which has said it could give 24 hours notice of a
strike if the talks stall, continues to meet with Chrysler at a
downtown Toronto hotel.
"In terms of giving them strike notice, no I'm not there
yet. But I may be forced to do that this week," Lewenza said.