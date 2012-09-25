* CAW says Chrysler wants to cut cost-of-living increase
* CAW says Chrysler wants to change lump-sum payment plan
* "It is a tug of war," CAW president says
By Susan Taylor
TORONTO, Sept 25 The Canadian Auto Workers union
and Chrysler Group LLC are far apart in talks for a new
contract, with Chrysler wanting to eliminate a cost-of-living
increase and adjust lump-sum payments the CAW negotiated in
contract deals with General Motors and Ford last week, the head
of the union said on Tuesday.
Chrysler, part of Italy's Fiat SpA group, is the
last of the Detroit 3 automakers without a contract deal in
Canada. Ford Motor Co workers ratified their deal last
weekend, and General Motors Co employees will vote on
Wednesday and Thursday.
"We're still incredibly far apart," CAW President Ken
Lewenza said after a morning meeting of the union's Chrysler
caucus. "It is a tug of war, quite frankly."
The union, which represents more than 20,000 workers at the
Canadian units of the Detroit 3 automakers, said late in the
afternoon that it had not yet received a formal economic
proposal from Chrysler.
Chrysler, which has more than 8,000 unionized workers in
Ontario, declined to comment.
The union said Chrysler wants to remove a cost-of-living
increase set for the final year of the Ford/GM framework deal,
and forgo an hourly pay increase of 33 Canadian cents introduced
in the last quarter of the current contract.
"The proposal from Chrysler, and from the other companies,
was just to stop paying that 33 cents. That represents a
cut in everyone's wage," said CAW economist Jim Stanford. GM and
Ford had the same demand when they started talks, he said, but
later dropped it.
Chrysler also wants flexibility over the timing and
structure of C$9,000 ($9,200) in lump-sum bonus payments, the
CAW said.
Chrysler has been the most vocal of the Detroit 3 automakers
in arguing that Canadian labor costs are the highest in the
world and must drop to match those of the United Auto Workers in
the United States.
There were no cost-of-living or base-pay increases in the
2011 UAW contracts with Ford, Chrysler or GM, but those deals
included profit-sharing and signing bonuses.
UAW workers at Chrysler got a $3,500 signing bonus paid in
two parts, compared with lump-sum payments of $5,000 at GM and
$6,000 at Ford. Chrysler workers were to get a $1,750 signing
bonus and $1,750 after the company achieved debt ratio financial
targets.
The UAW said the structure was needed to help Chrysler, the
weakest U.S. automaker, regain its financial footing.
FOLLOW PATTERN
Tony Faria, a University of Windsor professor and auto
industry expert, said Chrysler might persuade the CAW to break
bonus payments into smaller, more frequent installments, instead
of the Ford/GM C$3,000 signing bonus followed by three lump-sum
annual bonuses of C$2,000.
He did not see the CAW willing to make the bonuses
contingent on corporate financial targets.
The cost-of-living increase and bonus payments were
established in the CAW's framework deal with Ford, which set the
pattern for talks with GM and Chrysler. Pattern bargaining is a
union strategy meant to ensure that no company has a labor cost
advantage over its rivals.
"Our intent is to make sure that we follow pattern, and I
understand that pattern is all a part of cost, and again that
could include splitting up payments, but that's not our intent,"
said Dino Chiodo, chairman of the CAW's Chrysler master
bargaining committee.
"We're doing everything we can to make sure that we maintain
a collective agreement that looks almost identical to what was
established at Ford and GM."
Under the framework deal, wages are frozen until June 2106,
when a cost of living increase is introduced. That follows a
pattern in the previous deal, when the increase was introduced
in the final year.
The agreement also starts new hires at a lower wage, earning
60 percent of the highest hourly rate of C$33.85, down from 70
percent previously. It will take 10 years to reach top pay, up
from six years.
The CAW was adamant that new employees eventually reach the
top of the pay scale, unlike their U.S. counterparts who work
under a permanent two-tier pay structure.
New employees will also have a hybrid pension plan that
mixes elements of defined benefit and defined contribution
plans. The defined contribution plan for current employees was
unchanged.
The union has said it could give 24 hours' notice of a
strike if the talks, being held at a downtown Toronto hotel,
stall. "In terms of giving them strike notice, no I'm not there
yet. But I may be forced to do that this week," Lewenza said.