* CAW president says "very minor" issues remain
* Lewenza to meet formally with Chrysler Wednesday night
* Likelihood of deal marks big shift from Tuesday
By Susan Taylor
TORONTO, Sept 26 Canada's auto workers could
seal a new labor agreement with Chrysler Group LLC on Wednesday
night, union President Ken Lewenza said, in a huge shift in the
tone of the drawn-out negotiations.
Fiat SpA's Chrysler, the last of the Detroit Three
automakers without a new contract in Canada, submitted a written
proposal to the Canadian Auto Workers (CAW) union on Tuesday
night that reignited what have been difficult talks, Lewenza
said.
"I absolutely think it's possible," to reach a deal on
Wednesday, Lewenza told Reuters after a morning meeting with the
CAW's Chrysler negotiating team. "There's still some very, very
minor issues around the pattern that have to be dealt with.
We're going to keep working at it over the course of the day."
Ford Motor Co workers ratified a contract deal with
the CAW at the weekend, while General Motors Co employees
vote on Wednesday and Thursday.
"We are making good progress," said Todd Bested, head of
labor relations for Chrysler Canada. "Chrysler did present an
offer to the CAW, however I can't comment on the specifics of
the discussions."
Chrysler has more than 8,000 unionized workers in Canada.
Its Windsor, Ontario, assembly plant is the sole source for the
company's minivans in North America, and its Brampton, Ontario,
plant produces sedans. The company also has a casting plant in
Toronto.
Chrysler's Local 444 union, which represents workers at the
Windsor plant, announced an information and ratification meeting
for Sept. 30 on it website.
Lewenza declined to say how the two sides would resolve a
Chrysler demand to eliminate a cost of living increase and
adjust lump sum payments. They are key elements in the deals
with Ford and GM.
"It's too sensitive right now," Lewenza said. "The fact of
the matter is one little miscommunication could stop the
momentum and I'm not prepared to do that."
Lewenza was in Oshawa, Ontario, on Wednesday as CAW workers
vote on their deal with GM, but he said he would stay in touch
with Chrysler throughout the day and meet with the company in
Toronto at 6:30 p.m. (2230 GMT).
The CAW reached an agreement with Ford on Sept. 17, and used
that deal to set the pattern for deals with GM and Chrysler in
an effort to ensure that no company has a labor cost advantage
over its rivals.
Chrysler has argued that, as the smallest and most
vulnerable of the Detroit Three, it cannot afford Ford's
framework deal and wanted to eliminate any increase in fixed
costs, Lewenza has said. It also wanted flexibility on the
timing and structure of lump sum bonus payments that total
C$9,000 ($9,100), including a C$3,000 ratification
bonus.
The CAW, which represents more than 20,000 workers at the
Canadian plants of the three automakers, has a deal with Ford
and GM that freezes wages until June 2016, when a cost of living
increase will be introduced.
The agreement also starts new workers at 60 percent of the
highest hourly rate of C$33.85, down from 70 percent in the last
contract. It will take 10 years to reach the top of the pay
scale, up from six years.
The CAW insisted that new employees eventually reach the top
pay scale, in contrast to their U.S. counterparts at the United
Auto Workers, who have a permanent two-tier wage structure.
New employees will also contribute more money to a pension
plan that mixes elements of a defined benefit and defined
contribution plan. A defined benefit plan for current employees
is unchanged.