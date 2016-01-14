(Adds comment from car auction owner, auto show president, luxury car dealer in paragraphs 6-12)

By Allison Lampert

MONTREAL Jan 14 A weakening Canadian dollar has sent imports of second-hand vehicles to the United States from Canada soaring to their highest level since 2002, according to data by DesRosiers Automotive Consultants.

Almost 200,000 previously-owned, or "used," vehicles from Canada were imported into the United States in 2015, more than double the total from a year earlier, auto consultant Dennis DesRosiers wrote in a research note Thursday.

"This level of cars being imported into the U.S. is the highest observed since 2002 and is largely driven by the exchange rate imbalance and the weaker Canadian dollar," DesRosiers wrote.

The Canadian dollar, which has been hammered by the sinking price of oil, hit a fresh 12-year low against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday. It weakened to 69.7 U.S. cents.

The stronger U.S. economy, coupled with the depreciation in the loonie have made Americans increasingly active at Manheim Auctions, which operates weekly and biweekly auctions for used autos in five Canadian cities.

"We are seeing more activity from American buyers at our Canadian auctions," said Jack Sulymka, a spokesman for Manheim's parent company Cox Automotive Canada Inc.

Industry sources attending a press event for the Montreal Auto Show Thursday said demand by Americans is usually for bigger-ticket items like luxury cars, pickups and SUVs, because the higher price makes the time and cost of importing the vehicle worthwhile.

Demand by American auto wholesalers has also led to rising prices and some shortages for recent-model year Canadian vehicles in these categories, said Michel Gaudette, president of Alliance Autogroup, which groups nine dealerships in the predominently French-language city.

"Wholesalers are coming to us all the time for second-hand vehicles," said Gaudette, also auto show president.

Bernard Durand, a spokesman for the Montreal dealership for Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A., said he has seen more Americans buying cars through the dealership's second-hand sales division, which sells a variety of luxury brands.

"These buyers wouldn't go to Canada for a 10 percent difference," Durand said, while presenting at the show. "But for a 30 percent exchange rate they are eager to discover Canada." ($1 = 1.4350 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal, editing by G Crosse and Frances Kerry)