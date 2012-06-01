* Ford Canada takes top spot in sales
* Ford, Chrysler car and truck sales climb
* U.S. auto sales weaker than expected
(Adds General Motors sales figures)
By Susan Taylor
TORONTO, June 1 New auto sales at both Ford
Motor Co of Canada and Chrysler Canada accelerated in May,
the companies said on Friday, boosted by demand for
fuel-efficient vehicles and trucks.
The numbers look stronger than expected, said Scotiabank
economist Carlos Gomes, but there is some distortion in the
comparison to an extremely weak month of sales a year earlier.
Sales are also bouncing back from a "sluggish" April, he said.
"Nevertheless, it seems that the numbers would be coming in
a little bit better than people would be expecting," Gomes said.
"Part of it might be incentives playing a factor. With Ford
and Chrysler, they seem to be battling it out for the first
place in the Canadian marketplace so I think that you might be
seeing some incentive activity."
Ford said it ranked as Canada's top auto-seller for the
month and year to date, as May sales jumped 27 percent higher
than the same period last year.
Car sales rose 30.5 percent, with increases from Ford
Fiesta, Fusion and Taurus, while truck sales jumped nearly 26
percent. Overall vehicle sales rose to 32,338 for the month from
25,448 in the same period last year.
"May was a good growth month for Ford of Canada, with strong
sales across the entire lineup of cars, utilities and trucks,"
said Ford of Canada chief executive Dianne Craig.
Total vehicle sales year-to-date are up 4.3 percent over the
same period in 2011, Ford said. Car sales in that period have
climbed 8.6 percent, while truck sales rose 2.9 percent.
Chrysler Canada, whose U.S. parent is controlled by Italy's
Fiat, said May sales increased 7 percent to 26,218 from
24,406 in May 2011, lifted by record-setting demand.
The company set May sales records for its Jeep Wrangler,
Dodge Journey, Chrysler Town & Country, Chrysler 200 and Fiat
500. Ram truck sales set an all-time record.
"We have always been strong on the truck side of our
business," said Chrysler Canada Chief Operating Officer Dave
Buckingham. "But to see such strong consistent sales results
from our fuel-efficient cars demonstrates the sustainability of
our success."
Year-to-date, overall sales are up 8.7 percent, reflecting a
37 percent jump in car sales and 3.7 percent increase in truck
sales.
General Motors of Canada said sales rose 1.3 percent in May
to 23,287 vehicles. The company said its Chevrolet Sonic, Cruze
and Volt vehicles had a record sales month.
Toyota Canada said monthly sales of 19,810 vehicles
represents a 65 percent increase from last year, when it was
recovering from the effects of a tsunami in Japan. Sales for
most Toyota and Lexus models made gains, underscored by record
growth for certain hybrid vehicle modes and Toyota trucks.
But not all the auto sector's news was positive on Friday,
as U.S. sales were weaker than expected, suggesting demand may
have slowed from the strong pace of the last four months.
[IDn:nL1E8H11N1]
Some industry officials said warmer weather earlier in the
year may have pulled demand forward. Falling prices for fuel may
also have reduced pressure on consumers to replace gas-guzzlers
with more efficient vehicles.
As well, General Motors said that it expects to close
one of the two lines at its Oshawa, Ontario, assembly plant by
June 1, 2013. [IDn:nL1E8H19ID]
The consolidated assembly line, which employs about 2,000
workers, was originally expected to cease production in 2008, GM
said in November 2005. But production was extended due to market
demand for the Chevrolet Impala and Chevrolet Equinox crossover,
GM said.
"It is too early to predict accurately the job impacts
related to these scheduling actions which will unfold over the
next year as some employees may elect to retire and others will
be on indefinite layoff," General Motors of Canada
communications director Faye Roberts told Reuters in an email.
(Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid and
James Dalgleish)