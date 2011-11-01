* Chrysler reports its best October since 2002
* Chrysler continues strong recovery seen this year
* Honda says Oct sales fell 13 pct
* Honda warned Mon of production cuts due to Thai floods
Nov 1 Chrysler Canada reported a 12 percent
jump in October vehicle sales on Tuesday, its strongest showing
for the month since 2002, as the Detroit-based automaker said
it continued to win Canadian market share from its rivals.
Chrysler said it sold 17,049 vehicles in Canada in October,
boosted by increased sales of its Ram pickup truck and Jeep
Wrangler.
"We are picking up market share and we are on a 23-month
growth streak...," said Dave Buckingham, Chrysler Canada's
chief operating officer.
The company's main rivals in Canada, Ford Motor Co (F.N)
and General Motors (GM.N), had not yet reported their Canadian
October sales figures by midday Tuesday
Chrysler's performance this year marks a major turnaround
from its 2009 bankruptcy and a U.S. federally funded bailout
that handed control of the No. 3 U.S. automaker to Italy's Fiat
SpA FIA.MI.
In the United States, Chrysler reported a 27 percent gain
in October sales - its best result in four years - as major
automakers there reported results pointing to the strongest
showing for industry-wide vehicle sales since the start of
2011. [ID:nN1E7A00JG]
By contrast, Honda Motor Co (7267.T) said its October
Canadian sales of Honda and Acura vehicles fell 13 percent to
11,232 units as it battled to recover from a parts shortage due
to the earthquake and tsunami in Japan in March.
The data comes a day after Honda warned that it will have
to slash production in half in North America due to part
shortages stemming from flooding in Thailand. [ID:nN1E79U0OL]
"While we had just returned to full production in October
after a six-month disruption caused by a parts shortage from
the March earthquake in Japan. We are now faced with another
parts shortage resulting from the devastating floods in
Thailand," said Jerry Chenkin, executive vice-president of
Honda Canada.
Honda's vehicle production will be at about 50 percent of
its original plan until Nov. 10. Subsequent adjustments will be
announced as they are determined, the company said.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver)