Sept 12 Less than a week before contracts
between the Canadian Auto Workers union and the Detroit Three
automakers expire, the two sides are meeting more frequently,
but talks "have not yielded many results," the union said on
Wednesday.
"All three companies appear to be fixated not merely on cost
containment, but on deep concessions that would have a lasting
and severe impact on our members," the CAW said in a leaflet
distributed to its members and the media.
Even so, the union, which represents some 20,000 workers at
Fiat SpA's Chrysler, Ford Motor Co and General
Motors Corp repeated that it is still hopeful of avoiding
a strike by reaching a new agreement with at least one of the
companies.
"Collectively though, we must be ready for any outcome," the
union said.
The CAW warned last week that it could launch a strike
simultaneously at all three companies if there is no agreement
before all of the contracts expire at 11:59 p.m. Eastern on
Sept. 17 (0359 GMT, Sept. 18).
Such a "triple strike" would be unprecedented in Canada's
auto sector and would halt Detroit Three vehicle production in
Canada, along with production of engines and transmission
systems that are used in both Canadian and U.S. auto production
plants.
The companies, who say Canada is now the most expensive
place in the world to assemble cars, want to create a two-tier
workforce, under which new employees are paid at a lower rate
than existing employees, the union said earlier this week.
Among other demands, the companies also want changes to
workers' pension plans and the permanent elimination of
cost-of-living adjustments, the union has said.
The union argues that its members made major concessions in
their last contracts, when the industry was reeling from
recession, and that they now deserve to share in the industry's
turnaround.